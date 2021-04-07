Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,540,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 346,853 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,867,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.