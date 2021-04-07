Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

