Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $232,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,657 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

NYSE VMW opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

