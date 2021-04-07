Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 52,782 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

