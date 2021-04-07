Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $8.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

