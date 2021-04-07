Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,149,000 after buying an additional 10,387,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 904,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 877,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 454,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 227,211 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,605,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.