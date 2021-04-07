Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,075 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 284.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.