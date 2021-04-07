Captrust Financial Advisors Has $94,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

