Captrust Financial Advisors Has $97,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 95.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

