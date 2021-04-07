Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $99,000 Investment in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21.

