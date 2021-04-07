Carbon Market Cap Hits $5.69 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $245,764.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00783678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.43 or 1.00742490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,438,295 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

