Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $63.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 7,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,497. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,689,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $7,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $3,941,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

