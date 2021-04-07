CargoX (CXO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $458,282.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. CargoX has a market cap of $34.88 million and $458,282.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,509,840 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.