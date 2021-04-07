Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $414.48 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.08 and its 200-day moving average is $368.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

