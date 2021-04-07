Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

