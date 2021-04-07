Carret Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.