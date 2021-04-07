Carret Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,184,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 322,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.