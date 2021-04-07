Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $207.33 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

