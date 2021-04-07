Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $375.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

