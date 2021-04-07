Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $218.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.45.

