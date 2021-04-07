Cartesi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.18 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $142.87 million and $38.18 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,270,237 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

