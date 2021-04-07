Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $277.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.86 and its 200 day moving average is $249.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

