Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 778,933 shares.The stock last traded at $99.73 and had previously closed at $99.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.