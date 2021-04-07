CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CD Projekt presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,725. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.