Cedric Pech Sells 203 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,185. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

