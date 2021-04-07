Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,219. The company has a market cap of $832.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

