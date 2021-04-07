CertiK Market Cap Reaches $119.38 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00005702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $119.38 million and $32.21 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00252106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00803754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,329.10 or 0.99110561 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,761,386 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,313 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

