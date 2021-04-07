Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,586,000 after buying an additional 823,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

