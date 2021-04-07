Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $8,167,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

DOV opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

