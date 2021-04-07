Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 7,335 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

