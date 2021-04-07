Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

