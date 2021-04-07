Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 764 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.