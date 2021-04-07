Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

