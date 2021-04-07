Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

