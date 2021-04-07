Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of -357.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

