Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

