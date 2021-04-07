Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $111.37 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

