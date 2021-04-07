Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of UYG opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

