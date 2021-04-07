Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $709,000 in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Shares of HERO stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

