Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

