Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.