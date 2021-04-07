Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 398 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 72,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

