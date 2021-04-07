Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $234.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $92.84 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

