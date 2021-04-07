Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $302.19 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.42 and a twelve month high of $307.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

