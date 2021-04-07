Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,576 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $20,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $109.65 and a one year high of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $149.89.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

