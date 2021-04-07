Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.06 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Forward Air worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

