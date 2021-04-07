Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

