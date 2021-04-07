Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, rising demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities have been aiding the adoption of its remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Nonetheless, Check Point’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition.”

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.