Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.93. 156,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.68.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

