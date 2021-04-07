Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 2,374 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.11. 1,054,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,471,146. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $112.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.